Arctic Chill

Snow showers will linger this morning, ending around midday with a light accumulation possible. This could make some untreated roads slick especially as temperatures drop below freezing.

Meanwhile, arctic air will spill into the entire region leading to colder conditions throughout the day. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s midday, upper teens to low 20s this afternoon.

Wind chill values will dip below zero tonight with a wind chill advisory in effect.

Low temperatures tonight will be close to zero in the Tri-Cities, with 3 to 5 below zero for some areas given the snow on the ground.

Brutal Cold

Brutally cold air will be in place on Wednesday as high temperatures will range from the mid 20s in the Tri-Cities, mid to upper teens in the mountains.

Next System

Another system will impact our region Thursday night into Friday with an additional few inches of snow possible. Another blast of arctic air will follow making this weekend very cold.

