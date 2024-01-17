Arctic Chill

On a clear and frigid Wednesday morning, temperatures range from the single digits to below zero with wind chill values mainly 5 to 10 below zero.

Sunshine is back today but that will not help much given the nature of this arctic air. Highs will range from the upper teens in the mountains to the mid 20s in the Tri-Cities.

Low temperatures tonight will be back in the upper single digits to low teens.

More Snow

Expecting another system that will begin to influence our region late Thursday evening. Precipitation may start out with a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow Thursday evening into Thursday night before changing to all snow Friday morning.

The timing of the snow will be more of an impact than the amount with accumulation expected Friday morning. Snow showers will continue Friday, with much higher totals in the mountains due to an upslope wind which will more than double snow accumulation.

Snow showers continue Saturday with additional accumulations likely mainly in the mountains. Total snow accumulations will range from 1 to 3 inches in the Tri-Cities, 4 to 6 inches in the mountains of east Tennessee and North Carolina.

Arctic Weekend

Temperatures are expected to be very cold this weekend with mid to upper teens Saturday, and below zero low temperatures Saturday night.

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the storm team 11 weather app

