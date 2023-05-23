Pleasantly Mild
Enjoy another beautiful day with a mild morning followed by a seasonably warm afternoon as highs approach 80 in the Tri-Cities, upper 60’s in the mountains.
Weather conditions will remain very nice through the rest of the work week.
Memorial Day Weekend
An upper-level low pressure system will hang around the region this weekend leading to scattered showers this coming weekend along with cooler than average conditions.
Saturday: Scattered showers with low 70’s in the Tri-Cities, 60’s in the mountains.
Sunday: Scattered showers with low to mid 70’s, 60’s in the mountains.
Monday: Scattered showers with mid 70’s, 60’s in the mountains.
