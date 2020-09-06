Storm Team 11: Another nice and sunny day, pattern continues through early week

Good morning!

If you enjoyed yesterday, good news is today will be just as perfect. Temperatures will be a tad bit warmer today with a high near 84 degrees. Humidity levels will also be on the lower end today once again. Lots of sunshine will be around today, and even for the next few days.



Overnight, mostly clear skies are in the forecast with a low temperature of 56 degrees.



Your Labor Day forecast is calling for yet another day filled with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will near 86 degrees. Overnight Monday we dip into the upper 50s.



Tuesday will be another dry and sunny day before some moisture begins to return mid-week.

Another front will approach the region by the end of the week which will help enhance rain chances.



Have a great day!