Storm Team 11: Another hot day along with some afternoon showers & storms

Forecast

HEAT CONTINUES
We will warm up near 89F this afternoon. Our record high temperature for today is 90F set in 1953. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds. A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible, especially over higher terrain. There is a 30% chance of rain today.

RAIN CHANCES INCREASING
The pattern changes on Friday as a new system moves in. This will kick off widespread showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.


MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND
Some rain may linger into Saturday, but for now most of the weekend is looking to be dry. It will also be cooler. High temperatures will be more seasonable in the 70s this weekend and near 80F on Monday. 

