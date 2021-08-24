Storm Team 11: Another hot and humid day

Hot Weather Continues

High pressure will continue to promote hot and humid weather conditions today as high temperatures will be back in the low 90s in the Tri-Cities and mid to upper 80s in the mountains.

Rising Chance for Rain/Storms

As moisture increases in the coming days, look for a few scattered storms Wednesday, with a slightly better chance for scattered storms Thursday.

Weekend Outlook

A hot weather pattern will likely continue through the weekend with more 90-degree days ahead. The overall rain and storm threat will remain low, with just a few scattered showers and storms each afternoon.

