Storm Team 11: Another cold night, but a gradual warm up is on the way

After any lingering showers this evening, the weather is very quiet for the rest of the work week.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cold with a low near 24 degrees. 


We wake up to clouds around Tuesday morning, but they will be decreasing throughout the day. It will be chilly tomorrow afternoon with a high near 41 degrees. Temperatures are back into the low 20s overnight Tuesday.


Sunshine will be around Wednesday through Friday as temperatures gradually warm up each day. By Thursday and Friday, high temperatures will be in the 60s.


Our next weather maker approaches Saturday. There is a 40% chance of rain.

