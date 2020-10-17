Storm Team 11: Another cold and clear night, bright Sunday ahead

Good evening!



Tonight

Clear skies with low temperatures in the mid 30s.



Tomorrow

Another bright and comfortable day. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s for the Tri-Cities.



Tomorrow night

Expect partly cloudy skies and a low near 45 degrees.



Long Term

A dry stretch continues for much of the next work week. A system stalls out just to our north for the first half of the week. This will keep rain chances to our north. High temperatures will warm above average into the upper 70s. Overnight, temperatures range from the 40s to 50s next week. The next rain chances return the end of the work week into the weekend. A few showers are possible on Friday with better rain chances on Saturday.



Have a great night!