Quiet and Cold

Temperatures are cold this morning with a chilly afternoon ahead. Highs will range from the mid 30s in the mountains to the low 40s in the Tri-Cities.

Monday Forecast

Friday Freeze

A strong arctic front arrives Friday morning allowing for a rapid drop in temperatures. Rain showers will quickly change to snow showers with a quick accumulation possible of up to an inch or two. Any moisture on roads will freeze and cause some icy conditions Friday.

Bitterly Cold Christmas Weekend

Dangerously cold temperatures are expected Friday night and into the weekend. Wind chill values will drop to 10 to 20 below zero. Saturday’s temperatures will remain in the teens with wind chills near zero.

Holiday Weekend

Christmas Day remains very cold with temperatures in the teens to low 20’s.

7 Day Forecast

