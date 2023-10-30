Afternoon Showers

Showers arrive mainly this afternoon thanks to a cold front moving into the region. Widespread rain is expected late this afternoon followed by much cooler conditions with high temperatures in the mid 60s in the Tri-Cities, 50s in the mountains.

Winter Chill

Cold air moves into the region Tuesday into Tuesday night allowing for a winter-like chill as high temperatures will only be in the low 50s Tuesday, mid 40’s Wednesday.

First Fall Freeze

Given the threat for our first freeze of the season, a FREEZE WATCH is in effect for Tuesday night as temperatures are expected to dip into the mid to upper 20’s in the Tri-Cities, upper teens in the mountains.

Trick-or-Treat

Halloween evening will be chilly with a cool breeze and temperatures in the 40’s.

