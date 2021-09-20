Storm Team 11: Afternoon scattered showers

Scattered P.M. Showers

Conditions will remain mild and dry this morning while we expect some moisture to move into our area this afternoon. Showers will become scattered through the afternoon, especially over SW VA and the Cumberland Plateau, while showers will be battling a strong downslope wind which will limit some of the rainfall along the foothills of east TN.

Looking Ahead

Rain is expected to become more widespread on Tuesday with an even better chance of scattered showers and a few storms. Temperatures will be mild in the 70’s. As a cold front moves through Wednesday, rain becomes likely during the day.

Fall Weather Change

Get ready for a blast of chilly change as temperatures take a dip into the 40’s to low 50’s Wednesday night. Thursday’s high temperatures will remain in the 60’s, while Thursday night we can expect lows to dip into the 40’s.

The timing of the cooler weather change coincides perfectly with the seasonal change as we officially see an end to the summer and the beginning of fall starting Wednesday.

