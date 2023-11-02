Sunny and Warmer

After record lows this morning in the low 20s, sunshine and a shift in the winds will allow temperatures to climb into the low to mid-50s this afternoon.

Sunny and warmer days ahead

Days will be sunny and milder with near 60 Friday, mid 60s into the weekend. Low temperatures will remain below freezing at night through Saturday morning.

Seasonal Weekend

Nice first weekend of November with sunny and seasonal conditions. Highs will range from the upper 50s in the mountains to the mid-60s in the Tri-Cities Saturday and Sunday.

Milder change next week

Weather conditions remain fairly quiet with milder temperatures in the low 70’s by Tuesday. Our next system may hold off until late in the week, allowing for milder days and warmer nights.

