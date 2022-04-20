Forecast
Milder Wednesday
After a frosty start, we will enjoy some milder conditions today. Despite some clouds passing through the region, temperatures will warm nicely into the mid-50s around midday, upper 60s late this afternoon.
Few Showers Thursday
A weakening system will offer only a few showers Thursday along with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will continue to warm with mid 70s in the Tri-Cities, 60s in the mountains.
Summer heat this weekend
High pressure will strengthen around the region which means summer heat will be in full force. Sunshine and low to mid-80s can be expected on Saturday, with mid 80s Sunday into Monday.
Next weather maker
A cold front will usher in cooler change next Tuesday along with scattered showers. Temperatures will be back closer to near average.
