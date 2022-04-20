Forecast

Milder Wednesday

After a frosty start, we will enjoy some milder conditions today. Despite some clouds passing through the region, temperatures will warm nicely into the mid-50s around midday, upper 60s late this afternoon.

Forecast next 24 hours

Wednesday’s high temperatures

Few Showers Thursday

A weakening system will offer only a few showers Thursday along with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will continue to warm with mid 70s in the Tri-Cities, 60s in the mountains.

Thursday’s high temperatures

Summer heat this weekend

High pressure will strengthen around the region which means summer heat will be in full force. Sunshine and low to mid-80s can be expected on Saturday, with mid 80s Sunday into Monday.

Weekend forecast

Next weather maker

A cold front will usher in cooler change next Tuesday along with scattered showers. Temperatures will be back closer to near average.

7day forecast

