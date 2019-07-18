Breaking News
Storm Team 11: Additional Scattered Showers with Brief Heavy Rain Today

Posted: / Updated:

A tropical-like atmosphere today means more scattered heavy downpours as an upper-level disturbance drifts through the region. It will not be a wash-out, but do expect scattered showers on and off throughout the day. Conditions will trend drier through this evening into tonight.

With high humidity sticking around along with more sunshine Friday and Saturday, temperatures will be warming to near 90 Friday, with low 90’s Saturday. Hot temperatures combined with high humidity has led to heat advisories for eastern and southeastern Kentucky, while excessive heat warnings are in effect for central and western areas of Kentucky.

