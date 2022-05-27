Forecast
Additional scattered showers this afternoon
After a soggy night and early morning, the steady rain ends quickly this morning. An incoming cold front will lead to additional scattered showers developing midday through early this evening. You can track the rain with our interactive radar
Temperatures remain mild with 60s this morning, mid 70s in the Tri-Cities this afternoon, 60s in the mountains.
Weekend Outlook
Conditions are looking much better this weekend with just a few sprinkles early Saturday followed by a partly cloudy sky Saturday afternoon. Sunday is looking brighter and warmer with plenty of afternoon sunshine
Memorial Day
Enjoy a sunny and hot Monday with upper 80s. Looks like some 90-degree days will be possible early to mid-next week.
