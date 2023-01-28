Good afternoon everyone. Here is a look at the forecast for your week ahead.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low of around 34. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sunday: Rain. High near 49. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday Night: Rain likely, overnight. Cloudy, with a low of around 41. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday: Pre-dawn showers are possible. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Monday Night: Cloudy, with a low around 39. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Rain/snow showers are possible. Cloudy, with a high near 47. West wind around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday Night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 30. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday: Rain likely, mainly before midday. Cloudy, with a high near 48. The chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Wednesday Night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low of around 37. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Thursday: A 70 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 51.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 35.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of wintry mix. Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Have a great day.