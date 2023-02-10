Quiet Today

Seasonal change is back today. Temperatures will range from the mid 50’s in the Tri-Cities, 40’s in the mountains.

Forecast

Winter Storm Sunday

A developing winter storm is looking increasingly likely on Sunday. Moisture will begin to move into the region late Saturday night. A wintry mix is expected with rain/sleet/snow. A quick accumulation is possible in some areas by early Sunday morning.

Saturday night a sleet/snow mix is expected with some accumulation

Saturday Night

Sunday morning a transition to rain/sleet mix is expected which will limit accumulations.

Sunday Morning

Sunday afternoon a change back to snow is expected, and this is where heavy snow is likely with quick accumulations.

Sunday Afternoon

Sunday evening snow tapers off.

Winter Headlines

