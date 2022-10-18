Winter-like Chill Today

Bundle up on a cold Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 20s in the mountains to the low to mid-30s in the Tri-Cities. Windy conditions will result in wind chill values in the teens in the mountains and 20s in the Tri-Cities.

Don’t expect much of a warm-up today with highs ranging from the mid-30s in the mountains to the mid-40s in the Tri-Cities.

Another freeze is expected tonight with most areas in the 20s.

A late-week warm-up will feel extra nice with the 60s coming back by Friday. The weekend will be amazing with highs near 70 Saturday and low to mid-70s Sunday.

While peak color has passed for much of the mountains, enjoy the beautiful color this week in the Tri-Cities. Freezing temperatures for the next few nights will limit the length of peak color in our region.

