Breezy and Cold

Another surge of cold air arrived this morning keeping temperatures way below average for mid-November. Highs today will range from near 40 in the Tri-Cities to the low 30s in the mountains.

Thursday Forecast

Highs Today

Expect an extra cold night ahead with a clear sky allowing temperatures to drop into the upper teens to low 20’s.

Lows Tonight

Weekend Outlook

Another blast of cold air will come this weekend keeping us stuck in this winter chill through the weekend. Highs will remain in the low 40’s while overnight lows dip into the low 20’s.

Warmer Holiday Week

Looking into the Thanksgiving holiday, warmer weather will make a comeback with 50’s to near 60 by mid next week. Thanksgiving weekend is looking wet with scattered showers Thursday and Friday.

Thanksgiving Forecast

