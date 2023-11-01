First Fall Freeze

Blustery conditions continue this morning as cold air moves into the region. Below-freezing wind chills will continue for much of the morning, while sunshine this afternoon will help take the edge off the cold air.

Record cold tonight

Given the cold air mass, a clear sky and light winds will allow temperatures to drop to near-record lows tonight with low 20s in the Tri-Cities, mid to upper teens in the mountains.

Sunny and warmer days ahead

Sunny and warmer days are ahead with nearly 60 Friday.

Seasonal Weekend

Nice first weekend of November with sunny and seasonal conditions. Highs will range from the upper 50s in the mountains to the mid-60s in the Tri-Cities Saturday and Sunday.

