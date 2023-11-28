Winter Chill

After some morning flurries, conditions will clear with a sunny sky this afternoon. Temperatures will be quite cold for this time of year with highs in the mid to upper 30s in the Tri-Cities, upper 20s in the higher elevations along with a cold breeze.

A cold day will set the stage for an extra cold night as lows dip into the mid to upper teens.

Staying cold through mid-week

Wednesday will be bright but cold with temperatures gradually warming into the mid-40s in the Tri-Cities, 30s in the mountains.

Next system

Moisture spreads back into the region Friday with widespread rain likely during the day. Rain will taper off during the afternoon.

Weekend outlook

Conditions will be milder this weekend with a small chance for showers Saturday, while another rainmaker develops Sunday with another good chance for rain Sunday into Monday.

