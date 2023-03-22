Wet Wednesday

Light rain continues to spread into our region this morning and it looks like the rain is here to stay for a while. Rain will likely continue in and through the afternoon.

Rain Chances Today

Warm Thursday

Sunshine is back Thursday along with warmer air surging northward. With a mostly sunny sky, temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 70’s, getting close to the current record of 79.

Highs Thursday

Record Heat Possible

Record Heat Friday

Given the strong surge of warm air, record heat is looking possible Friday afternoon. High temperatures will be near 80, putting the current record of 80 at risk of being broken.

Stormy Start to Weekend

Severe storms are likely to move through middle Tennessee Friday night, with a line of storms expected in and around the Tri-Cities early Saturday morning. Our risk for severe weather is very low, but rain and storms are likely Saturday morning.

Storms Saturday Morning

Severe Risk

7 Day Forecast

