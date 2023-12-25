Wet and Windy Christmas Day

Wet weather is arriving today with widespread rain around midday into mid-afternoon. Temperatures are mild with 50s to low 60s.

Windy conditions are also expected with a much better chance for high winds in the Tennessee Blue Ridge mountains where a HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect.

Rainy Week Ahead

Scattered showers will continue developing Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to an active weather pattern. Temperatures remain mild with upper 50s to low 60s.

Wintry end of the week

As colder air builds back into the region Thursday and Friday, a wintry mix is possible Thursday, while mostly snow is expected Friday with a little accumulation mainly in the mountains.

Colder start to the New Year

As we ring in the new ring, expect winter cold with a chance for some snow showers with temperatures in the 20s and 30s Sunday night into Monday morning.

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the Storm Team 11 weather app

Storm Team 11 Weather App