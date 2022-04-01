Cooler Friday
Light showers will move through the area this morning followed by clearing conditions midday into mid-afternoon.
Temperatures will remain on the cool side with highs only in the mid 50s in the Tri-Cities, 40s in the mountains.
Freeze Warning in effect tonight as temperatures drop into the low 30s in the Tri-Cities, upper 20s in the higher elevations.
Seasonal Weekend
Saturday starts off sunny and dry while clouds roll in during the afternoon along with a slight chance for evening showers.
Sunday looks brighter during the afternoon with highs in the low 60s.
Next Weather Maker
Widespread rain returns next Tuesday along with a better chance of seeing higher amounts of rain. Given the recent fires around the region, the potential rainfall should have a more significant impact on the effort to contain and put out the wildfires.
