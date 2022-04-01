Cooler Friday

Light showers will move through the area this morning followed by clearing conditions midday into mid-afternoon.

Rain chances

Temperatures will remain on the cool side with highs only in the mid 50s in the Tri-Cities, 40s in the mountains.

Friday Afternoon

Freeze Warning in effect tonight as temperatures drop into the low 30s in the Tri-Cities, upper 20s in the higher elevations.

Freeze Alert

Seasonal Weekend

Saturday starts off sunny and dry while clouds roll in during the afternoon along with a slight chance for evening showers.

Showers Saturday

Sunday looks brighter during the afternoon with highs in the low 60s.

First April Weekend

Next Weather Maker

Widespread rain returns next Tuesday along with a better chance of seeing higher amounts of rain. Given the recent fires around the region, the potential rainfall should have a more significant impact on the effort to contain and put out the wildfires.

Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP