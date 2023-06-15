Spotty showers today
Temperatures are trending warmer this morning which will lead to a warmer finish this afternoon. Highs will range from the low 70’s in the mountains to the low 80’s in the Tri-Cities.
Weekend Outlook
Sunny Saturday with morning temperatures in the 50’s, afternoon temperatures in the low 80’s.
Sunday is looking better with warmer mid 80’s and only isolated late-day storms.
Next storm chance
Given the slower timing of our next system, most impacts will hold off until Monday of next week. Rain and storms will become more likely on Monday afternoon and evening.
Wet weather will remain likely Tuesday and Wednesday with scattered showers around the region along with mild upper 70’s.
