Storm Team 11: A warm Christmas Day, change moves in over the weekend

Storm Team 11



Tuesday, December 24, 2019



A Merry Christmas Eve to you!



This evening will be full of clear skies and temperatures in the 50s around 6 p.m. through 9.pm. Eventually dipping into the upper 30s overnight. Santa will have no problem traveling through the Tri-Cities tonight! Some areas of patchy fog may develop.



Christmas Day will be filled with more sunshine and a few clouds moving in. Highs will once again top out in the low to mid 60s. Lows will be in the upper 30s.



Afternoon highs in the 60s continue throughout the week. We don’t see much of a change until Sunday when rain moves in and cooler air, just in time for the new year.



Have a great evening!