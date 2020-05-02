Storm Team 11: A warm and sunny weekend in store

Storm Team 11

Saturday, May 2, 2020



Good morning!



A day filled with plenty of sunshine and very mild temperatures is heading our way! Expect mostly sunny skies and a high temperature near 77 degrees. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

Overnight, mostly clear skies will remain as low temperatures near 52 degrees.



We warm up even more on Sunday with a high temperature near 80 degrees! Mostly sunny skies continue. Rain chances do pick up, mainly later in the evening on Sunday. There is a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.



Overnight Sunday those showers and storms will continue to push through as temperatures near 55 degrees.



A passing shower is possible Monday morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.



Tuesday and Wednesday we are tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.



We turn drier and cooler on Thursday with high temperatures in the mid 60s, and even cooler on Friday with highs in the low 60s. There is a 50% chance of rain on Friday.



Have a great weekend!