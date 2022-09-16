Sunny Conditions

Our beautiful stretch of weather continues today with more sunshine. Watch out for areas of thick fog this morning with temperatures in the 50’s. The afternoon will be sunny and warmer with highs in the low to mid 80’s, 70’s in the mountains.

Friday Forecast

Warmer weekend

The weekend is looking warm with mid 80’s, while overnight lows dip into the mid 50’s. Dry weather will also persist with a mostly sunny sky Saturday, and a few more clouds Sunday.

Weekend Outlook

Warm start to Fall

A weak cool front will approach the region early next week which will give us a small chance for showers Tuesday afternoon. Otherwise, expect an overall warm and dry finish to the summer season.

The first full day of fall we could be feeling those 90’s with a hot weather pattern taking shape mid to late next week.

Forecast Next Week

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP