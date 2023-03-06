Sunny and Warm

After a chilly start, get outside and soak up the sunshine and enjoy the low 70’s in the Tri-Cities, 60’s in the mountains.

Forecast Today

Highs Today

Cooler Change Ahead

A cold front will usher in cooler conditions Tuesday along with some spotty showers. Temperatures will be a good 10 degrees cooler along with a cool breeze.

Highs Tomorrow

Next Weather Maker

Rain will spread into the area Friday leading to a soggy Friday finish. Temperatures will also be cool with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Rain Chances

Weekend Outlook

Saturday is trending seasonal with low to mid 50’s. Another rainmaker is likely Sunday with widespread rain expected through the day.

Weekend Outlook

7 Day Forecast

