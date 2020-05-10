Storm Team 11: A sunny and mild Mother’s Day, few showers late

Storm Team 11

Sunday, May 10, 2020



Happy Mother’s Day!



Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon along with a warmer day. High temperatures will be near 67 degrees this afternoon. There is a slight chance at a few passing showers later in the evening. Overnight, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.



A cooler day is in store once again to start your work week. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 50s. Expect variable cloudiness throughout the day. Overnight temperatures will near 37 degrees.



Clouds move in on Tuesday, but we do look to stay dry. Mostly cloudy skies and a high near 61 degrees is in the forecast.



We will continue to warm up into the low 80s by the end of the week and into the weekend. Rain chances will increase slightly everyday beginning Wednesday.



Have a great day!