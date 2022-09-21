Hot Finish to Summer

Enjoy the warm sunshine today as high temperatures near 90 in the Tri-Cities, upper 70s in the mountains.

Wednesday Forecast

Wednesday’s High Temperatures

Seasonal and weather change

With fall officially kicking off Thursday, the cooler weather change could not be more timely. A cold front will move through Thursday afternoon giving us a chance for scattered showers during the day, while also delivering some fresh fall air Thursday night into Friday morning.

Fall Weather Change

Friday morning conditions will be chilly with temperatures in the low to mid 40’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 30’s in the mountains.

Weekend Outlook

Saturday morning will be chilly with mid 40’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 30’s in the mountains. A mostly sunny afternoon will help temperatures recover with milder upper 70’s Saturday afternoon.

Weekend Outlook

Another cold front sweeps through Sunday. Given the faster and weaker system, expect less rain on Sunday and into Monday of next week. Temperatures are also trending below average for the first full week of fall.

7 Day Forecast

