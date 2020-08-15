Storm Team 11: A soggy Saturday with widespread showers and storms

Storm Team 11

Saturday, August 15, 2020

Good morning!



Expect widespread showers and storms today along with mostly cloudy skies as a system passes through our area. There is an 80% chance of rain today. The rain and clouds will keep us cooler today with high temperatures in the low 80s for the Tri-Cities and mid-to-upper 70s for higher elevations.



This evening, showers and storms continue with a low near 67 degrees. Patchy fog is possible late tonight into Sunday morning.



Tomorrow will be the pick of the weekend with lower rain chances. Another system passes by and may kick off a few showers and storms with best chances being tomorrow evening. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance of rain.



After the system passes by Sunday evening, we look to dry out nicely on Monday. Conditions will be comfortable with mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and high temperatures in the low 80s.



Have a great weekend!