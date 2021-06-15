Storm Team 11: A refreshing and cooler change

Much Cooler and Drier

High temperatures will be in the 70s tomorrow with a refreshing feel as humidity is low.



Record Lows Possible

Near record low temperatures will be around for a few mornings. It is looking likely we beat our record low temperature for Thursday. The forecast is 49 degrees, and the record is 50 degrees (set in 1974).



Rain Chances Return

Rain will return for the weekend. Rain chances right now look relatively low on Saturday at a 30% chance. On Father’s Day, there is a 40% chance of showers and storms. Better rain chances look to be around early next week as potential tropical moisture moves in.

