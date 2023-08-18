Pleasant Friday

Temperatures are mild this morning with some clouds associated with a cool front passing through the region. This will reinforce our already dry weather conditions and allow for even lower humidity this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will range from the low 80’s in the Tri-Cities to the low 70’s in the mountains.

Forecast Today

Pleasant Weekend

Expect a fall-like start to the week as temperatures will be cool Saturday morning in the upper 40’s in the mountains to the low to mid 50’s in the Tri-Cities.

Lows Tonight

Sunshine will dominate our region with one of the nicest weekends so far this summer. High temperatures will range from the low to mid 80’s Saturday, to the upper 80’s Sunday.

Weekend Outlook

Hot Next Week

Summer heat makes a comeback Monday as a strong high-pressure system influences our region. Temperatures will be near 90 on Monday, with low 90’s Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will stay near 90 through the end of next week.

Hot Next Week

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the storm team 11 weather app

Storm Team 11 Weather App