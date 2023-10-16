November-like day

Given the cool temperatures in the 40s along with a cloudy sky and scattered showers, dress for November as high temperatures will stay in the 40s most of the day. Showers will be very scattered today into the afternoon.

Milder mid-week

Sunshine will promote a seasonable mid-week warm-up with highs nearing 70 Wednesday and Thursday.

Cool Weekend Ahead

Another cold front arrives Friday which means a wet end to the weekday followed by a cooler weekend ahead. Temperatures will be back in the 50’s Saturday and Sunday.

Fall Color update

Fall color continues to show off in the mountains, with near peak expected this week in the mountains for elevations over 3000ft. That includes a big majority of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

