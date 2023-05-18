Spotty Showers

Enjoy the refreshing change this morning with cool 40’s to low 50’s. Weather conditions will be near perfect again today although a subtle increase in moisture means some spotty showers this afternoon. Highs will range from the 60’s in the mountains to the mid to upper 70’s in the Tri-Cities.

Forecast Today

Weekend Outlook

Another rainmaker is still on target to arrive Saturday, which means widespread rain is likely. Timing looks to favor mid-morning through mid-afternoon as the best time for rain.

Rain Chances

Sunday looks good with sunshine and mid to upper 70’s.

Weekend Outlook

Next Week

A gradual warming trend is expected with low 80’s for much of next week with a limited chance for rain.

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP

Storm Team 11 Weather App