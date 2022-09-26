Mild Monday

After heavy rain last night and cooler temperatures this morning, this perfect recipe for fog is leading to low visibility through early this morning. Fog will clear out by mid-morning leaving a sunny sky for the afternoon. Highs will range from the low 60s in the mountains to the low 70s in the Tri-Cities.

Monday Forecast

Highs Monday

Cool and Dry Weekday

The weather pattern for the next few days will be cooler than average with more November-like conditions. Highs will be in the 60s while low temperatures remain in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Dry Workweek

Wet Weekend

Hurricane Ian is likely to impact the west coast of Florida mid to late this week. After making landfall, the remnants of Ian are expected to drift into Appalachia by the weekend. This means widespread rain is likely with the potential for flooding through the weekend.

Hurricane Ian

7 Day Forecast

