Warm Day

The weather remains nice and mild this morning with temperatures in the low 60s. Expect another mostly sunny and warm afternoon with upper 80s. A few stray showers are possible but overall, only a small chance.

Friday Forecast

Rising chance for rain

The overall weather pattern will start to favor a higher chance for rain. Saturday is not looking too bad with a hot and humid day along with some scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. Rain and storms are looking more likely Sunday, with the wettest day favoring Monday.

Labor Day Weekend Forecast

Labor Day Weekend

Saturday will be hot and humid with a few p.m. scattered storms with upper 80’s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a better chance of scattered showers and storms with low 80’s.

Labor Day is looking wet with rain likely, temperatures in the upper 70’s.

Labor Day Weekend Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP