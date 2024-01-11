Nice Day

After a frosty start, enjoy the sunshine and warmer low 50s in the Tri-Cities, 40s in the mountains.

High Wind Threat Friday

Winds will increase during the day tomorrow prompting another HIGH WIND WARNING for the mountain counties of NE Tennessee. Wind gusts could reach 80 mph leading to more power outages.

The rest of the region including the Tri-Cities could see winds gust to near 50 mph prompting a wind advisory.

A line of storms will be approaching the Tri-Cities Friday afternoon with the potential for a few strong storms mainly west of the Tri-Cities. This squall line will likely weaken as it interacts with strong downsloping winds. Nonetheless, we could see some gusty winds from this line Friday afternoon, adding to what will already be a very windy day.

Blustery and cold weekend ahead

Cold air is back Saturday, and with windy conditions, expect a blustery and cold Saturday with highs in the 30s and wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Watching snow potential early next week

Another system will impact our region on Monday and Tuesday of next week. Given the colder change, snow accumulations will be possible, although there remains uncertainty surrounding exact snow totals. It is possible that the Tri-Cities could see a few inches of accumulation with higher totals north and west of the Tri-Cities. Given the uncertainty, stay tuned for more details.

