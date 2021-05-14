Storm Team 11: A few showers today, a nice start to the weekend ahead

FEW SHOWERS TODAY

Expect a mix of sun and clouds today. There is a slight chance at a few showers today. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.



WEEKEND OUTLOOK

The first half of the weekend will be sunny and mild with a high near 73 degrees on Saturday. Rain is back on Sunday. There is a 50% chance of showers with a high near 70 degrees.



NEXT WEEK

A rainy pattern begins on Sunday and continues through much of next week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible as temperatures warm into the 70s and even 80s.