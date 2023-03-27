Morning Showers

A few scattered showers will develop and move through the region this morning. The chance for rain showers will come to a quick end this afternoon as drier air settles in. Temperatures will remain mild with low 70’s in the Tri-Cities.

Monday Forecast

Cooler, more seasonal change

Cooler conditions are coming back Tuesday with low 60’s in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains. A few scattered showers will be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Highs Tomorrow

Late week warm-up

After a brief cool-down, expect a nice spring warm-up with near 70 Thursday, mid 70’s Friday.

Forecast Highs

Weekend Outlook

Rain and storms look likely Saturday morning, followed by a drier afternoon and evening. Sunday will be sunny and cooler with highs in the 60’s.

Weekend Outlook

7 Day Forecast

