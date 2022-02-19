Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast for Saturday evening.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 16. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Washington’s Birthday: A 20 percent chance of rain after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 66. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Wednesday Night: Rain likely, mainly after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A 60 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Stay warm and enjoy the rest of your evening.