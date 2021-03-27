Storm Team 11: A couple more rounds of possible strong & severe storms

STORM POTENTIAL TONIGHT

Storms, potentially strong to severe, will continue to be possible this evening. Main threats will be high winds, hail, and very heavy rainfall. The tornado threat is low, but not zero. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a level 2 out of 5 for severe weather. Temperatures will be in the 50s overnight.



STORM POTENTIAL TOMORROW

A strong line of storms is expected to move through tomorrow morning. Timing will range from 5am to 10am through the area. The main hazard from this round will be damaging winds. Heavy rainfall will be likely, and hail will be possible. Once again, the tornado threat is low, but not zero. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a level 2 out of 5 for severe weather.



There is a Flash Flood Watch in effect until 8pm tomorrow evening. The grounds are very saturated around the area, any heavy rainfall can easily lead to flash flooding tonight and tomorrow.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect tonight at 2 am for the far east Tennessee Mountains. We may see gusts up to 50 mph. This will expire at 2 pm tomorrow afternoon.



Rain will clear the area late afternoon Sunday. It will be breezy tomorrow with winds around 10-20 mph from the west.



LOOKING AHEAD

We are cooler and drier Monday. The next system moves in mid-week and will bring rain, and then much cooler air. High temperatures will be in the 50s the end of the work week and overnight lows drop in the 20s.