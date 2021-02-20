Storm Team 11: A cold start, but a bright weekend ahead

SUNNY WEEKEND

FINALLY! Some nice, quiet weather for the weekend. Sunshine will be around with high temperatures today near 40 degrees. Clear skies around tonight will allow temperatures to drop quickly into the low 20s. We warm up more tomorrow afternoon with high temperatures in the low 50s.



NEXT SYSTEM

Our next weather maker moves in Monday. There is an 80% chance of rain with the possibility of a wintry mix in the mountains. The precipitation will begin in the morning and continue for much of the day. Up to a couple inches of snowfall will be possible in the higher elevations. Rainfall amounts look to be up to a 0.25″-0.50″ right now.



MORE SUNSHINE AHEAD

There are more nice and sunny days to look forward to. Tuesday will be nice with sunshine and highs in the 50s. Wednesday will be very mild with highs in the low 60s as sunshine continues.



LATE WEEK SYSTEMS?

Right now, any precipitation chances look limited for Thursday and Friday. There would be two systems to watch. A cold front swings through on Thursday with limited moisture. There is about a 20% chance of showers. Models are not in good agreement of the possibility of another system coming in from the southwest. This could kick off rain and snow showers Friday. For now, there is about a 30% of precipitation. Storm Team 11 will continue to monitor this system.