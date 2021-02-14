Storm Team 11: A cloudy Valentine’s Day before a wintry mess returns

Valentine’s Day

Today will mainly be a cloudy day with temperatures in the 40s for Tri-Cities and 30s for higher elevations. A few drizzles are possible, but most of the precipitation holds off until tonight into tomorrow.

Few rounds of rain & freezing rain

Two rounds of a messy winter setup move in through Tuesday. First up is one tonight into the Monday morning commute. Rain will be around for the Tri-Cities while freezing rain will be likely for Kentucky and along the Kentucky and Virgnia border. After a small break, another round that brings similar conditions for the Monday evening commute. Some heavy rain will be possible at times for the Tri-Cities. Freezing rain will be possible once again for those same locations. Snow chances look to stay just to our north and west. Some places in southeastern Kentucky may see some light accumulations. Ice accumulations will be the biggest hazard for Kentucky and spots in southwest Virginia. We may see ice accumulations around 0.10″, up to 0.5″ in spots. Remember, it does not take much ice to create hazardous conditions. Rainfall amounts for Tri-Cities will range from 0.25″-0.50″through Tuesday.

Dry, to more rain, to snow

We finally dry out Wednesday. But our next system moves in on Thursday. We start off as mainly rain, possibly even a few thunderstorms. The system brings colder air behind it leaving for the potential of snow showers for all on Friday.