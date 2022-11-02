Seasonal Today

Despite the clouds today, temperatures will remain seasonal with upper 60s in the Tri-Cities, upper 50s in the mountains.

Wednesday Forecast

Warm Friday

Sunshine along with a downslope wind will help to push temperatures into the mid-70s Friday.

Friday Temperatures

Records this time of year are generally in the upper 70s to low 80s, so not anticipating any record heat yet, but temperatures will certainly approach record highs this weekend.

Record Highs

Warm Weekend

Weather conditions will be breezy and warm Saturday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. A few showers will be possible in the Cumberland mountains Saturday night into Sunday as a cold front stalls to our west. Overall, conditions are looking mainly dry for the Tri-Cities through the weekend.

Weekend Outlook

Near Record Highs early next week

The weather pattern will continue to favor near-record temperatures Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s.

Warm weather pattern

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP