Cool Memorial Day
Although conditions will not be as wet, scattered showers are still expected with the wettest part of our region in the mountains of east TN and W/NW NC. Be sure to track the rain today with the interactive radar.
Warmer change ahead
After and cool and wet weekend, weather conditions finally warm-up with only spotty showers or storms through mid-week. Highs will range from the low 70’s in the mountains to near 80 in the next few days.
Weekend Outlook: Enjoy the seasonal warmth with high temperatures in the low to mid 80’s with isolated storms.
