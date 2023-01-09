Cloudy and Cool

Conditions remain cloudy and cool this morning with patchy drizzle and flurries. Clouds will be slow to clear this afternoon with clearing not likely until this evening. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 40’s in the Tri-Cities, 30’s in the mountains.

Monday Forecast

Sunny mid-week

Brighter days are ahead with sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be pleasant with highs in the 50’s.

Tuesday’s Highs

Soggy Thursday

Another rainmaker moves in Thursday with rain becoming likely Thursday afternoon along with very mild low 60’s.

Wet Thursday

Winter Weather Friday

Colder air builds in on Friday along with some moisture that will translate into scattered snow showers Friday. Accumulations look minimal at this point, but conditions will be cold with highs in the upper 30’s.

7 Day Forecast

