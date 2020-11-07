Storm Team 11: A bright and warmer than average weekend

Good morning,



This weekend will be on the warm side with plenty of sunshine!



Today

High temperatures today will near 75 degrees with sunny skies. Winds will be light.



Tonight

Mostly clear skies continue. Low temperatures will be chilly in the mid 40s.



Tomorrow

Expect mostly sunny skies once again with a high temperature near 76 degrees. Overnight Sunday, temperatures dip into the upper 40s and low 50s.



Long Term

We remain dry for the start of the next work week. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid 70s again. Rain chances finally return back to the forecast next week. We could see a few showers around on Tuesday, there is a 30% chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Rain chances looks best right now on Wednesday with a 60% chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the low 70s and overnight we dip into the 50s. A few showers linger in to Thursday as well. We turn slightly cooler Friday with high temperatures in the mid 60s.



Have a great weekend!