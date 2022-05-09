Beautiful start to the work week
Enjoy a perfect start to Monday with a clear and cool morning with widespread 40’s and 50’s. That May sunshine will heat things up nicely with near 70 by noon, and afternoon highs in the upper 70’s Tri-Cities, upper 60’s in the mountains.
Warming up nicely
A warming trend continues thanks to abundant sunshine for the next several days. Highs will be in the low 80’s on Tuesday, low to mid 80’s Wednesday and Thursday.
Showers return for the weekend
A chance for afternoon showers returns Friday afternoon an upper-level low retrogrades back into the region. Daytime heating will increase the chances of rain during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures remain nice and mild in the upper 70’s.
The weekend looks like Friday with scattered showers Saturday, and showers and storms Sunday afternoon along with temperatures in the upper 70’s.
