Beautiful start to the work week

Enjoy a perfect start to Monday with a clear and cool morning with widespread 40’s and 50’s. That May sunshine will heat things up nicely with near 70 by noon, and afternoon highs in the upper 70’s Tri-Cities, upper 60’s in the mountains.

Monday Forecast

Monday’s High Temperatures

Warming up nicely

A warming trend continues thanks to abundant sunshine for the next several days. Highs will be in the low 80’s on Tuesday, low to mid 80’s Wednesday and Thursday.

Tuesday’s High Temperatures

Showers return for the weekend

A chance for afternoon showers returns Friday afternoon an upper-level low retrogrades back into the region. Daytime heating will increase the chances of rain during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures remain nice and mild in the upper 70’s.

Future Forecast Saturday

The weekend looks like Friday with scattered showers Saturday, and showers and storms Sunday afternoon along with temperatures in the upper 70’s.

Rain Chances This Week

7day Forecast

